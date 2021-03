This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— The new movie “Good Kisser” has been described by critics as “honest,” “fun,” “relatable,” and “full of twists.”

Actress Rachel Paulson spoke with PIX11 about the film, what she’s been up to during quarantine and even played a quick game of kiss and tell.

“Good Kisser” debuts on Netflix on Aug. 20.