This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Madison Reyes chats with the PIX11 Morning News about her starring role in “Julie and the Phantoms” on Netflix.

Then, check out Oji chatting with Reyes’ co-star, Charlie Gillespie:

Actor Charlie Gillespie talks ‘Julie and the Phantoms’