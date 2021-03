NEW YORK — We’ve watched her grow up on screen and in films such as “Dr. Doolittle” and “Love and Basketball.”

Now, Kyla Pratt’s television series “One on One” is making a comeback now that it’s streaming.

She chats with Ojinika Obiekwe about what it’s like for a whole new audience seeing the show for the first time and what else she has been up to, including the new Lifetime movie “Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve.”

Catch “Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve” 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.