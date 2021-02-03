Actress Joy Bryant talks new season of ‘For Life,’ filming during a pandemic

NEW YORK — The much-talked about television drama “For Life” is based on true events of a man serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.

This season, the show takes on another reality, the pandemic.

Actress and New York’s Very Own Joy Bryant spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about what it was like going back to work and shooting the show during the pandemic.

Bryant also discussed her new production company, Hot Sauce, which she started with Writer and Producer Samantha Taylor Pickett, and what kind of content she plans to put out.

Catch “For Life” Wednesday night on ABC.