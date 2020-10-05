Daphne Rubin-Vega talks ‘In The Heights,’ ‘Viva Broadway’ concert for Latinx Heritage Month

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Broadway star Daphne Rubin-Vega chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about Playbill’s recent “¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices” virtual concert in honor of Latinx Hertitage Month.

The special concert event featured countless Latinx faces (and voices) from the screen, stage and Broadway, including Gloria Estefan, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Chita Rivera, Thalía and many more.

The production streamed live on Oct. 1 but you can watch it streaming on Playbill’s YouTube page until Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.

Rubin-Vega, famed for playing the original Mimi in “Rent,” also shared her joyful and proud memories of filming the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In The Heights,” which was pushed back to June 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.