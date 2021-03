This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Award winning actress Caroline Aaron joined the PIX11 Morning News to share about her latest film ‘Call Waiting,’ in which she plays not one, but two characters!

Dan Mannarino also gets some insight into what Aaron has been doing during quarantine to pass time.

You can watch ‘Call Waiting’ on Amazon Prime Video now.