Actor Tom Everett Scott talks filming ‘Clouds,’ a Disney Plus movie about a famous teen battling cancer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— Get your tissues ready because Disney Plus’ new movie “Clouds” is sure to have you in tears. The film is based on the life of Zach Sobiech, a teenage musician who died of a rare bone cancer in 2013. PIX11 chatted with actor Tom Everett Scott, who plays Sobiech’s father in the film.

You can watch “Clouds” now, streaming on Disney Plus.