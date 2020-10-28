Actor Tom Everett Scott talks filming ‘Clouds,’ a Disney Plus movie about a famous teen battling cancer

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— Get your tissues ready because Disney Plus’ new movie “Clouds” is sure to have you in tears. The film is based on the life of Zach Sobiech, a teenage musician who died of a rare bone cancer in 2013. PIX11 chatted with actor Tom Everett Scott, who plays Sobiech’s father in the film.

You can watch “Clouds” now, streaming on Disney Plus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss