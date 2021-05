NEW YORK — He’s best known for his role as “Ronnie” in the Showtime series “The Chi.”

Now, you can see him in “Tazmanian Devil,” a coming of age story about a young man who relocates from Nigeria to the United States.

He has to learn to juggle his education, social life and family.

Actor Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine spoke to PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about the film, his character and whether he relates to it.

“Tazmanian Devil” comes out Tuesday and is available on all digital platforms.