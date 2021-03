NEW YORK — We know and love him as “Junior” on the groundbreaking comedy series “Black-ish,” but there’s so much more to actor Marcus Scribner.

He spoke to PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about his new movie “Farewell Amor” and what we can expect. Plus, his feelings after wrapping five seasons voice-acting as “Bow” on Netflix’s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

“Farewell Amor” comes out Dec. 11 in theaters and OnDemand.