Actor Leslie Odom Jr. talks ‘Central Park’ animated series, ‘Hamilton’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — We never get tired of hearing this New Yorker’s voice, and in the animated series “Central Park,” it’s showcased like never before.

Grammy and Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. spoke to PIX11 about the character he voices in the series and his time on the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.”

You can catch his amazing voice on “Central Park,” which streams on Apple TV Plus.

