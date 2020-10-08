Actor Joe Pantoliano talks new film ‘From The Vine’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — You might know veteran actor Joe Pantoliano for any number of his classic movies, from “The Goonies” and “Bad Boys,” to “The Matrix” and more.

Now, Pantoliano tells PIX11’s Oji Obiekwe all about his all-new film “From The Vine,” which premieres Friday, Oct. 9 on VOD and all digital platforms, such as iTunes, Amazon and anywhere you buy movies.

Watch the film’s trailer below: