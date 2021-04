Actor Jesse Metcalfe chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about his upcoming Hallmark mystery movie, “Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery.”

Metcalfe told Dan and Betty about not only starring in the film, but was the executive producing it, as well.

The movie is the latest in the channel’s hit “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” series.

“Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery” premieres Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel.