Veteran actor Jeremy Sisto has been featured in numerous classic films and television series, from “Clueless” to “Law & Order.”

Now, he’s starring in the hit CBS crime drama “FBI” and told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the show’s new third season.

Sisto also told us all about starring in the award-winning six-minute short film “Witchita.”

Plus, Sisto reflected on his breakout role in the 1995 comedy “Clueless” as the iconic film celebrates its 25th anniversary.