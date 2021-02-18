Actor and dad Devale Ellis discusses children’s book on the importance of Black Lives Matter

NEW YORK — After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, one dad sat down with his two young sons and nephew to talk about the importance of why Black Lives Matter.

He has since written a children’s book to help other parents and their children have the same conversation about racial inequality in the United States.

Devale Ellis, actor, former pro football player and author of “The Ellises and the Time Machine: Why Do We Have To Say ‘Black Lives Matter’,” spoke to PIX11 about the inspiration that led him to write the book and what it was like when his parents sat him down to discuss these different conversations.