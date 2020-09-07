AAA on Labor Day travel by the numbers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Since COVID-19 made the friendly skies not-so-friendly, and with cruises out of the question, many families hit the road this Labor Day weekend for car trips.

Motorists were greeted by cheaper gas prices. Is this a sign of what’s to come for Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Robert Sinclair from AAA Northeast broke it all down for the PIX11 Morning News.