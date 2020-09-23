‘A Whole Some’ documents a true Brooklyn bodega story

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York— Bodegas are the thread of the fabric that make up a community, serving more than just goods but rather love, support and a sense of family.

There is a new short-film that documents all that and more. It features a local family bodega in Brooklyn and their resilience throughout the COVID -19 pandemic. The crew behind “The Whole Some” Documentary sat down with PIX11 to tell us more.

The film can be viewed on the YouTube channel Authorized Dealer Network and will be streaming soon at various festivals.

