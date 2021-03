NEW YORK — Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and executive director of FPWA, and Robinhood Foundation CEO Wes Moore have had a front-row seat to, and in some cases facilitated, the NYPD’s reform listening tour.

They joined the PIX11 Morning News Friday to offer more insight into the process the city is undertaking to enact police reforms in the wake of racial justice and police brutality demonstrations that swept across New York City over the summer.