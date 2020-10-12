A celebration of culture with ‘Ballet Hispanico’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After 50 years of fulfilling its mission of bringing access, diversity and inclusion to the arts, “Ballet Hispanico” has been named one of America’s cultural treasures by the Ford Foundation.

The incredible distinction will help the company make a greater impact on its community.

For Hispanic Heritage Month, “Ballet Hispanico” has found ways to bring people together to celebrate.

Marissa Torres got a preview to find out what to expect during this year’s event.

Catch “Ballet Hispanico” perform at New York City Center’s Digital Fall for Dance Festival.