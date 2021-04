This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Meet a 7-year-old girl with a big heart.

Morgan Grace started a charity, M&M Angels, because she wanted to give back to other children.

She’s since collected school supplies, toys and other things across the tri-state area.

Ben Aaron had the chance to spend a day with Morgan and helped collect goods for kids.