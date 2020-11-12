5 tips to avoid holiday delivery delays

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As the pandemic continues, there’s mounting fear that shipping carriers like FedEx and UPS will face a heavy holiday shipping season due to a dramatic rise in online shopping.

A study from Accenture found that 75% of consumers will do at least some of their holiday shopping online this year and 43% will exclusively buy gifts online.

It’s estimated there will be a shortfall this holiday season of seven million packages a day.

To help make sure your gifts arrive to be put under the tree on time, consumer savings and shopping expert, Andrea Woroch shared five strategies to adopt during this unusual holiday season.

First, you need to start shopping early – like, now.

You should also mark your calendar for early Black Friday sales and when you’re checking out make sure to choose your delivery options carefully.

To get the best deal you have to monitor any price drops.

If you end up in a pinch, e-gift cards are also a good option.