12 Days of Oji: Oji lists her favorite gifts

NEW YORK — It’s the final day of the “12 Days of Oji!”
Oji wraps up her holiday segment with a recap of her favorite things.
Day 1: Her favorite book: “The 4 Agreements” – By Don Miguel Ruiz
Day 2: Mason jars filled with goodies
Day 3: The lipstick she wears everyday: Bawse Lady by The Lip Bar
Day 4: A Spirit Junkie: 52 Card Affirmation Deck by Gabrielle Bernstein
Day 5: The Nutribullet & Vitamix Blender
Day 6: Samsung Air Buds Plus
Day 7: Breville Toaster oven with air fryer
Day 8: My Perfume: Cuirs By Carner Barcelona
Day 9: Body Butter And Skin Care Products — from Fab Skin Remedies and BGLH Marketplace
Day 10: African Black Soap from The Plant Guru
Day 11: Vegan Quick Dry Nail Polish by Jessie Monroe Nailcare
Day 12: Gifts From “Where’d You Get It,” locatedat 33 Ridge Road in North Arlington, New Jersey.