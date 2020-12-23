12 Days of Oji: Oji lists her favorite gifts

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — It’s the final day of the “12 Days of Oji!”

Oji wraps up her holiday segment with a recap of her favorite things.

Day 1: Her favorite book: “The 4 Agreements” – By Don Miguel Ruiz
Day 2: Mason jars filled with goodies
Day 3: The lipstick she wears everyday: Bawse Lady by The Lip Bar
Day 4: A Spirit Junkie: 52 Card Affirmation Deck by Gabrielle Bernstein
Day 5: The Nutribullet & Vitamix Blender
Day 6: Samsung Air Buds Plus
Day 7: Breville Toaster oven with air fryer
Day 8: My Perfume: Cuirs By Carner Barcelona
Day 9: Body Butter And Skin Care Products — from Fab Skin Remedies and BGLH Marketplace
Day 10: African Black Soap from The Plant Guru
Day 11: Vegan Quick Dry Nail Polish by Jessie Monroe Nailcare
Day 12: Gifts From “Where’d You Get It,” locatedat 33 Ridge Road in North Arlington, New Jersey.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore