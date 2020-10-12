11-year-old Brooklyn musician and author DJ Annie Red’s anti-bullying message

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Meet Brooklyn’s DJ Annie Red, an 11-year-old musician, author and activist.

She’s already written her own book about bullying called “The Bully Stop,” and she’s the resident DJ for the Brooklyn Nets.

DJ Annie Red chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about all she’s accomplished at such a young age and her wise, mature message for her own past bullies.