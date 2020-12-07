Upper West Side NYCHA residents without gas get free crockpots before the holidays

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — There’s no cooking for the residents of several Upper West Side buildings run by the New York City Housing Authority. Gas service has been out since October.

After hearing complaints and frustration, one NYCHA Tenant Association president came up with an alternative for residents waiting for repairs and gave out over a hundred crockpots.

Carmen Daniel said cooking dinner for her grandchildren on a hot plate has been very difficult. The crockpot was a useful gift for her.

And this small gift is a big deal for residents in some NYCHA buildings

Eleven buildings on 91st Street haven’t had gas service since October. Now, each of the 77 apartments will get a crockpot.

Cynthia Tibbs, the Tenant Association president of the West Wide Urban Renewal Area Brownstones, helped make it happen.

Last year, PIX11 was able to help three of the brownstones get gas restored before the holidays.

This year, there’s an even bigger problem. According to NYCHA’s website, 61 developments across the city have gas outages as of Monday afternoon.

“Restoring gas for private or public housing is a multi-pronged process that involves numerous steps and must be conducted safely,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “We are currently working with a vendor to re-establish service.”

