Sept. 11 hero faces eviction, fights to stay in Bronx home

THE BRONX — A retired FDNY EMT who survived Sept. 11 is fighting to keep his Bronx apartment.

Joe Conzo is brave and strong in every sense of the word. He served his country as a medic in the Army. As an FDNY EMT, he rushed to help on 9/11. He is also a cancer survivor.

Now, this hero says he’s facing another battle against the owners of his apartment building. He received a letter before Christmas, asking him to vacate his apartment when his lease is up at the end of this month.

The building was taken over by new owners.

“To get this letter with 90 days to vacate… what the ‘f’ is going on? There’s a pandemic going on,” said Conzo.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. agrees.

“It’s disgusting, it’s despicable, we are not going to tolerate this,” said Diaz Jr.

He’s not the only lawmaker on Conzo’s side.

“What they are doing is unconscionable,” added New York Assemblymember Jeffery Dinowitz.

Conzo says about 20 of his neighbors got similar letters, saying their lease will not be renewed by the new owners, Glacier Equities.

The owner spoke to PIX11 News and apologized.

”I apologize for sending these notices at the wrong time. That was bad, there’s no excuse for it. We will work with all tenants,” said Myles Horn.