Queens NYCHA residents say they’re in the dark

QUEENS — Residents at a Queens public housing development say NYCHA had failed to fix exterior lights on the property for weeks.

The Pomonok Houses in Queens has 35 buildings and sits on 52-acres connected by walkways. It’s lined with streetlights for safety.

But some of those areas have been left in the dark, according to Tameka Williams, the tenant association president.

Williams took pictures and videos of the problem. She says the lights haven’t been working for weeks, leaving people afraid to walk in the evening.

There were also issues in the summer of 2019. At the time, State Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky allotted $250,000 for development-wide repairs of exterior lights.

More than a year later, she wants to know why repairs have not been made.

“All the broken lights have to be fixed and replaced. It’s a quarter of a million dollars, that’s not pocket change,” said Stavisky.

We reached out to NYCHA and they spent the day checking lights and sent photos showing lights working at entrances and canopies.

“We sent staff to check those exterior lights and found working canopy lights at those locations,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “When lights go out, electricians are sent to the site for repairs and if it cannot be repaired, they replace the fixture as needed. A team of electricians are currently on site checking other exterior lighting in the area and we will have staff check tonight for any dark areas.”

