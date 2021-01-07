Over 400 NYC community doctors get the COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW YORK — They are calling it a shot of hope for hundreds of New York City frontline heroes.

Over 400 community doctors are getting their COVID-19 vaccine in Washington heights. These workers are on the front lines and now in line to be some of the first doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to get the Moderna vaccine to protect them against the virus.

Dr. Ramon Tallaj the founder of SOMOS community care, a network of doctors in New York. Tallaj is working with Gov. Cuomo’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, making sure they get vaccinated quickly.

“These are all doctors or employees of doctors, all in the front line. They are in our practices and churches,” said Tallaj.

Community doctors are critical but also vulnerable to contracting coronavirus. Twelve doctors in the SOMOS network have died from complications of COVID-19.

If you want to know where testing sites and vaccination sites are in your neighborhood, visit SOMOS’ website.