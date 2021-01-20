NYCHA tenants hope Biden administration provides more money for public housing

NEW YORK — NYCHA tenant leaders are hopeful a new Biden/Harris administration could mean new hope and new funding for public housing.

PIX11 News watched President Biden’s inaugural address with Ingersoll Houses Tenant President Darold Burgess in Fort Greene.

“I think finally we will get answers and some help that’s way overdue for public housing,” said Burgess.

Burgess has lived in public housing for 54 years. Disappointed by decades of disinvestment and broken promises by prior administrations, Burgess hopes that President Biden will finally make NYCHA a top priority and provide billions of dollars for repairs.

PIX11 News spoke to several tenant presidents from the Bronx to East Harlem.

“I’m hopeful we can get more money. Not RAD or the Blueprint and not abolish public housing,” said Carmen Quionones, the Douglass Houses Tenant President.

Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel, the chair of the public housing committee for the NYC Council says she has faith in Biden’s pick of Marcia Fudge, to lead as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal agency that funds NYCHA.

“Shes more than ready, she’s a lawyer, she gets it. We talk about Black women across the county in leadership positions. Fudge is a force, she will be a head of HUD we have never seen before,” said Ampry-Samuel.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, known for his advocacy for public housing, plans to send Fudge an invite.

“I intend to invite Secretary Fudge to come to New York City and see the conditions of public housing,” he said.

A NYCHA spokesperson responded to PIX11 News’ request for comment.

“NYCHA looks forward to working with the incoming Biden administration on our efforts to address immediate health and safety needs and prioritize the long-term preservation of public housing units.”