Nonprofit helps dozens of Black, Hispanic students get into top schools during the pandemic

A nonprofit group helping dozens of Black and Latino students get into top schools during the pandemic shared tips for parents on navigating college admissions during COVID-19.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A nonprofit group helping dozens of Black and Latino students get into top schools during the pandemic shared tips for parents on navigating college admissions during COVID-19.

Oliver Scholars has supported students of color in their efforts to get into top schools for years, but since the pandemic hit, organizers fear there could be a lost generation of students. Every year they get over a thousand applicants and only accept about 70.

Jayden Collins, a 17-year-old Bronx resident, attends classes remotely at the prestigious Phillips Academy Andover near Boston, Massachusetts. He’s applying to colleges, but the pandemic has disrupted everything for him, and for other students. They’re dealing with issues on slass time, SAT testing and college tours. Collins was recruited by Oliver Scholars.

“The reality is, Black and Brown students are 50 percent less likely to be identified for the city’s gifted and talented programs nationally, when they score identically as white and Asian students,” Oliver Scholars CEO Danielle Moss said.

Moss suggested focusing on the essay, by telling your unique story. Apply for all financial aid. Stay organized: have a folder or notebook, so you don’t miss deadlines. Sign up for virtual college tours.

To get into Oliver scholars program you have to be nominated by an adult. It could be a parent, teacher, school guidance counselor, or nominate yourself. For more information, click here.