Neighbors helping neighbors with no gas this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK — This Thanksgiving, dozens of families across the city can’t cook in their homes, without gas service, in public and privately owned buildings.

From Brooklyn to Queens, tenants this holiday are fighting to get their gas service restored and giving back to their neighbors this Thanksgiving.

Dozens of volunteers are at the Astoria Houses in Queens Thursday, helping serve hundreds of meals, going door to door to families at Building 23, where 94 apartments haven’t had gas service since Sept. 22.

Organizations like Queens Liberation Project and Frontline Foods Queens are working together to make it happen.

Volunteers like Shawnte Alston working hard to help. Alston lives at the Astoria Houses and says, with no gas for months, she’s grateful for all the attention and food.

NYCHA tells us repair work started Monday, but there is no set date for gas restoration yet. The Astoria Houses is not the only NYCHA development with outages, as of Thanksgiving afternoon, NYCHA’s website said there were 50 buildings without gas across the city.

Gas service outages aren’t just in public housing. Tenants at 303 99th Street have been without gas service for two months. They say enough enough. They showed us this notice on the front door, saying the city issued a violation and a stop work order.

“It’s disgusting that’s why we have our worst landlord lists. We have to shine a light on this issue,” said Jumaane Williams, NYC’s Public Advocate.

PIX11 News will keep checking on the status of repairs on both of these buildings.