Mott Haven community fridge saved and given a new home

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Community fridges have popped up all over the city during the pandemic to combat food insecurity.

But a popular and successful community fridge that faced possible eviction is saved. The Mott Haven community fridge on the corner of St. Ann’s Avenue is moving Friday, just a block away.

Back in October, PIX11 News first told you about this community fridge. Two Bronx teachers created the free food pantry and refrigerator known as the Mott Haven Fridge to help their students.

Ever since, it’s gotten a lot of attention and dozens of community organizations stepped up and started donating food. As it turned out, it was much needed in the neighborhood.

But just a few weeks ago, they were told they had to disband it. So the search was on for a new home. This past weekend, a nearby deli owner just around the corner stepped in and saved the day, offering space outside the business.

Now, organizers are planning opening up a second community fridge in the neighborhood in just a few weeks. If you would like give to this fridge, head to their GoFundMe link.

