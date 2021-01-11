Lower East Side NYCHA residents frustrated over heating issues

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Antionette Respass lives at the Lower East Side Rehab Group 5 development and she’s had inconsistent heat since the start of winter.

“In my apartment, it feels like it’s 10 degrees. It’s that cold. The heat is very faint. We have new boilers, but no one knows how to work those boilers,” said Respass.

PIX11 got an exclusive look back in October 2017 at the renovations at Rehab 5. NYCHA received money for those fixes as part of a FEMA grant to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson told PIX11, “Our heating staff is currently on site and looking into the issue. Staff visited the apartment this afternoon and will report back their findings and we left a detailed message for Ms. Respass.”

