Lower East Side mom has bad leak in NYCHA apartment; son can’t study because ‘it’s raining inside’

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s been leaking in a Lower East Side mom’s public housing apartment for three weeks.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Annie Espinal and her children are home most of the time and they’re sick and tired of dealing with the leak. The problem started on July 22, Espinal said. The family is still dealing with floods in the kitchen

Espinal’s 17-year-old son is going to school remotely on the computer just feet away from the leak everyday.

“It’s a mom’s worst nightmare. At least if you are stuck at home, you want to be comfortable and not worrying about a leak,” Espinal said. “At least be able to cook.”

Espinal said she puts in two tickets with the New York City Housing Authority. She said so far, no one has come to make repairs.

“We have expedited the status of repairs for Ms. Espinal’s apartment and plumbers are currently on their way to fix the leak this evening,” a NYCHA spokesperson said.

