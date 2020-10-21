Hispanic women’s group in Queens helping get out the vote

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — With Election Day less than two weeks away, a group called Latin Women In Action is working non-stop to make sure all New Yorkers know when and where to vote.

They are focusing their outreach in this final stretch on immigrant communities and communities of color. Karol Vigoya, 31, and Lisbeth Bustos, 23, call themselves NYC voting ambassadors. Both are Queens College students and members of Latin Women In Action.

They are volunteers on a mission to help voters in a non-partisan way. They want New Yorkers to be informed and not miss important deadlines.

Latin Women In Action’s headquarters is in Corona, Queens. Members are mostly millennial Latinas but men are joining too.

The group’s founder, Haydee Zambrana, says their focus is helping the immigrant community and communities of color all across NYC to cut through the confusion and know exactly when and where to vote. Zambrana says members are on the streets but also all over social media working with NYC Votes, the voter outreach and engagement campaign of the Campaign Finance Board.

You can find out more about Latin Women in Action on Instagram or Facebook. You can also visit their website or call 718-478-2972

