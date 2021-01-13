Helping restore the heat to NYCHA houses in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two Brooklyn moms say they are tired of waiting for their heat to be restored.

Nasstassja Portalatin and Keisha McDonald are neighbors and moms who reached out to PIX11 News for help. They say their kids are freezing inside their apartments.

“I feel angry, disgusted. I’m a mom, I could do this myself. But my kids, they shouldn’t have to live like this,” said Portalatin.

McDonald is her neighbor and says it’s the same situation in her apartment.

“I have to dress my kids inside like they are going outside — socks, pants, jackets, sweaters,” said McDonald.

PIX11 News was at the Brownsville Houses just last month, just before the last snow storm. Residents of several buildings sent us videos of seniors and children bundled up in their cold apartments.

NYCHA told us they are looking into those complaints.

“Staff visited this apartment today and found an issue with the vacuum tanks,” a NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News. “We were able to restore heat while we work on permanent repairs, we also replaced her refrigerator and unclogged the bathroom basin. Our heating staff spoke with the resident after the repairs were made and she said she was grateful and satisfied with the work.”

