Freezing front-line hero and senior in East Harlem need heat

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Two different residents of the Jefferson Houses in East Harlem shared their stories with PIX11 about going without heat in their NYCHA apartments.

Juan Davila, 70, described the temperature in his apartment at the Jefferson Houses. A retired retail manager who spent his whole life serving tough customers now says what are supposed to be his golden years are turning into his “frozen years.”

“Its freezing in my apartment,” he said. “You can literally put a side of beef in my living room.”

Davila said for the past three years, NYCHA has been to his apartment to fix his radiators but never finished the job. He showed PIX11 four tickets he put in just this month to restore his heat.

Then there’s Nichelle Thompson, who lives in a different building in the complex, but has the same problem: no heat.

Thompson is a nurse’s aide at Metropolitan Hospital. PIX11 had been to her home before.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11, “Staff visited Mr. Davila’s apartment today to check temperatures. Currently the temperature in his apartment is 70 degrees and the risers are hot, but our plumbers are also installing radiator convectors and will complete the work later tonight. We also visited Ms. Thompson’s apartment this afternoon and took a temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.