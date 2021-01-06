Free groceries for families at Brooklyn NYCHA development

BROOKLYN — Almeta Brown, 78, of the Armstrong Houses in Bed-Stuy says she doesn’t go out much anymore.

Brown is afraid of getting COVID-19 and what she calls on uptick of violence in her neighborhood.

Councilmember Robert Cornegy of Brooklyn every week does what’s called Wellness Wednesdays. This week, Cornegy joined forces with the Met Council to distribute food in Brown’s neighborhood, in the middle of the Armstrong Houses, to hit both problems head on.

“We are trying to make a dent in food insecurity, starting a new year the same way we ended it. Being a catalyst for people getting what they need,” said Cornegy.

The next food distributions will be Jan. 13, 11 a.m. at the Sumner Houses. Then Jan. 20, 11 a.m., at the Tompkins Houses.