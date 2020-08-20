Food pantry hits milestone of 1 million pounds of food distributed to Lower East Side NYCHA families

Monica Makes It Happen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LES Food Pantry.jpeg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two big victories for a lower east side NYCHA development.

Community groups hit a milestone, giving one million pounds of fresh produce and groceries to families and now one of the food pantries will expand its work and feed more families, thanks to a new NYCHA community center.

Norfolk Street on the lower east side was converted into a free farmers’ market for NYCHA residents. The event was called Summer Pantry Healthfest.

Eric Diaz, the executive director of Vision Urbana, a non-profit organization that has helped deliver thousands of meals to NYCHA families during the pandemic, organized the event.

“You don’t have to travel far and wide to get food and we speak your language,” said Diaz.

Diaz says inside every box is more than just fresh food, there’s hope. His groups teamed up with another non-profit called UA3, and together they have given away a million pounds of food since March.

Councilmember Margaret Chin and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer noticed their hard work, and secured $700,000 to build a new NYCHA community center that will soon move the feeding mission from the sidewalk to a permanent indoor facility.

A NYCHA spokesperson says “NYCHA is currently in the design phase for renovation of the Seward Park Extension Community Center. The renovation was made possible through funding secured by Councilmember Chin and we look forward to working with the Councilmember as well as Resident Leadership to shape this exciting project.”

If you would like to volunteer or contribute to the food distribution efforts visit their website or donate to their PayPal.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

SNY's Steve Gelbs joins Andy to discuss the opening of Spring Training for the Mets

Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way to NYC

Colon Health Quiz

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'