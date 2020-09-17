Food Bank for NYC feeds families in every borough; Thursday was Staten Island

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SNUG HARBOR — Many residents in New York City are suffering from food insecurity, and the pandemic has only made the problem worse. The Food Bank for New York City is on the front-line organizations fighting hunger, hitting all five boroughs this month with pop up food giveaways.

The parking lot at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island became a drive through assembly line of food and hope Thursday.

Families drove in, popped their trunk, and got free groceries to last them about a week.

It was the Food Bank’s first drive-through pop-up food pantry in Staten Island. Last week, they fed a thousand families at Barclays in Downtown Brooklyn.

Their goal is to hit every borough this month.

Two problems creating food insecurity in this borough, according to the Food Bank, are the 17.3% unemployment rate in Staten Island, and 17% of food pantries and soup kitchens in Staten Island have closed since the start of the pandemic due to lack of funding.

This is the second of five pop-up pantry events by the Food Bank for NYC for September’s Hunger Action Month.

The next locations:

Monday, Sept. 21 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx

Thursday, Sept. 24 at Lincoln Center in Manhattan

Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Hall of Science in Queens

Times vary.