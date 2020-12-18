Entire Bronx development struggles to stay warm with no heat, hot water

THE BRONX — A Bronx development is struggling without heat or hot water.

They called PIX11 News for help.

Ronald Topping, the tenant president at the Adams Houses says the entire development hasn’t had heat and or hot water in seven buildings and about 933 units.

Topping says freezing families woke up to no water at all Friday.

“This year is really bad. We have a snow day and low temperatures. It’s really important that we have heat back as soon as possible,” said Topping.

This week, the Taft Houses in East Harlem and the Brownsville Houses had heat outages. NYCHA says they quickly restored the heat to those developments.

We reached out to NYCHA about the Adams houses.

“We created a no heat/hot water outage on Thursday (Dec. 17) at Adams because there was a lack of steam pressure in the plant,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News. “Today, we identified the same situation. After further evaluation, we discovered the top floors were not getting any water and staff was deployed to make repairs. NYCHA staff is in the process of restoring the domestic water that will support the plant and then we can restore heat and hot water to the development. Estimated time of restoration is approximately 5 p.m. (Friday).”