East Harlem building has no heat or hot water during snowstorm

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Residents at an East Harlem public housing complex unexpectedly lost heat and hot water, so they called PIX11 for help.

With the biggest snowstorm in five years bearing down on New York City, Residents of NYCHA’s Lehman Village development are without heat and hot water.

Jenice Zayas sent PIX11 news videos inside her home there. PIX11 visited Zayas and her neighbors Monday.

“My apartment is as cold as the freezer at Western Beef,” said Zayas.

Ramon Diaz also lives there and said two of his neighbors are in wheelchairs, stuck in their freezing apartments.

? Glad @monicamoralestv is making it happen: TA president now reports that NYCHA got back to her and said they are working on the situation at East 110th Street. https://t.co/xstIyRiZX6 — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) February 1, 2021

A Nycha spokesperson told PIX11:

“The vacuum tank at Lehman Houses tripped earlier and there were 12 open work orders. Staff visited this apartment and found temperatures at 69 degrees. Boilers are up and running and we have a watch person set up at the developments to quickly react should there be an issue throughout the night.”

Residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, should create a work ticket by using the MyNYCHA app or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

You can check on outages here

If you have heat problems, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.