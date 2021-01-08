Dozens of NYCHA buildings have gas outages

QUEENS — People who live at the Woodside Houses in Queens said at least two buildings haven’t had gas service for months.

Tammy Reyes said the city gave her a hot plate, but it takes hours to a cook a meal for her 4-year-old son MJ.

“Give me a working kitchen. I pay rent,” said Reyes.

Stan Morse heads up the Justice for All Coalition, an advocacy group fighting for NYCHA tenants, and said he hears the same stories about gas outages from residents of the Astoria, Ravenswood, and Queensbridge houses.

His group plans on filing a lawsuit saying the outages are creating a health emergency.

“In the middle of a pandemic, they want people to quarantine and be safe. How do you do that if you have no gas in your apartment?” Morse asked.

As of Friday afternoon, 45 buildings have gas outages across the city, according to NYCHA’s own website. Some outages are entire buildings, some are certain lines.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11:

“While we understand gas service interruptions are inconvenient, we also want to ensure our residents’ safety as we work to restore service as quickly as possible. We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs, including service interruptions.”

Con Edison also addressed the issue with PIX11.

“Once the customer makes the necessary repairs and the work has been inspected and tested, we will be able to safely restore gas service,” said a Con Edison spokesperson.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.