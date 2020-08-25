Downed trees from Tropical Storm Isaias still on top of cars in NYCHA parking lot

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A Chelsea woman’s car has been pinned by trees downed by Tropical Storm Isaias for weeks and she said she hasn’t received any help from the city getting them removed.

Eva Coleman’s car has been stuck under two huge trees in a New York City Housing Authority parking lot since Aug. 4. Coleman put in two tickets with NYCHA: one on Aug. 6 and the other on Aug. 10. Both tickets were closed, but the trees are still on her car.

Coleman, a caregiver for adults with disabilities, walks to work, but her car is important for a different reason.

“This car is how I see my grandkids, especially during COVID-19,” Coleman said. “I drive by and say hello and pick them up. Please I need my car. I just want to see my grandkids.”

The trees also pinned the cars of two of Coleman’s neighbors.

“We are currently working with a private vendor to remove the downed trees,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “Affected residents are expected to have access to their cars later today.”

If you have a story, email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com