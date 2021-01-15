City, state bring COVID-19 vaccine to NYCHA developments

NEW YORK — The state and city are bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to NYCHA.

The city is opening up three sites in NYCHA community centers this weekend, just for people 65 and older.

Betty Weems, 78, has lived at the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville for 49 years. She’s watched many of her close friends die from COVID-19.

When she heard the city was opening up a vaccination site inside her community center this weekend, she jumped at the chance.

“It’s very convenient, all we have to do is walk out our door, come in the center. That’s a blessing,” she said.

Clinics will open at the Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn, Lafayette Houses in Staten Island, and Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem this weekend.

“The response had been really strong. We are working with our ta presidents and they got calls immediately,” said Sideya Sherman, NYCHA’s EVP of Community Engagement and Partnerships.

According to the latest NYC Health Department numbers, over 15,000 seniors 65 and older have died from complications of COVID-19. And out of 100,000 New Yorkers 6200 of those deaths were seniors 65 years and older from Black or Hispanic communities.

Eligible residents should call 626-423-6700 to register for the vaccine at Van Dyke Houses.

Visit the city’s website to find out where you can get vaccinated.

Before an appointment can be made, residents need to complete the New York State (NYS) COVID-19 Vaccine Form found at this website.

If you would like to make an appointment by phone, or need language assistance, call the Vaccine Reservation Call Center at 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692).

The State is opening up five sites for eligible NYCHA residents with appointments are located at the addresses below:

Bronx West Tremont Avenue-Sedgwick Avenue Area, 200 West Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10453



Brooklyn Stuyvesant Gardens II, 150 Malcolm X Blvd. Brooklyn, NY 11221



East Harlem 307 East 116 St., New York, NY 10029



Queens International Tower 90-20 170 St., Queens, NY 11432



Staten Island 230 Broad St., Staten Island, NY 10304



Residents can make appointments by contacting Somos, the state’s partner organization, by calling 1-833-SOMOSNY.

