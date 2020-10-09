City leaders and groups team up to feed Harlem families

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARLEM, Manhattan — City leaders, Fresh Direct, and the Harlem chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity teamed up to help feed hundreds of people outside a NYCHA development, the Drew Hamilton Houses in Harlem.

Anna Mitchell, 87, has lived at the Drew Hamilton houses for 57 years. She has watched her neighborhood first combat COVID-19 and now struggle to get food. Thanks to all of these leaders and groups, over 500 boxes of food were distributed and delivering door to door to homebound seniors .

“This is so simple, but so important. We can’t become numb to the fact so many people have lost their jobs,” said Mario Rosser, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Harlem Chapter.

Larry Scott Blackmon from Fresh Direct says the event is part of an initiative called the Five Borough Feeding Program, to help feed people all across the city.

According to the Food Bank for NYC, 1 in 5 children, about 339,000 NYC children rely on soup kitchens and food pantries right now. And 13% of food pantries and soup kitchens in Manhattan have closed since the start of the pandemic due to lack of funding.

City Harvest runs two Mobile Markets in Manhattan, they have seen nearly a 90 percent increase in people coming to them for food from March through August.

For more information about the Five Borough Feeding Program go to Fresh Direct’s website.