City leader teams up with Brooklyn youth group to clean up NYCHA development

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — It’s a dirty problem residents of the Glenmore Plaza Houses in Brownsville have been battling for years: trash piling up at their New York City Housing Authority development.

Jeanette Glover, the vice president of the Tenant Association, said it’s really disgusting.

“We need someone to really clean up around here. It’s terrible. People just dump their garbage here,” said Glover.

Councilwoman Darma Diaz’s office has been flooded with complaints. She turned the complaints into a community cleanup effort.

Diaz tapped Camara Jackson, the founder of Elite learners Inc., who coordinates youth engagement programs. So she put young team together for this Brownsville task.

“Our environment is a big part of our health, and our young people are committed to keeping it clean,” said Jackson.

Now Jackson’s team comes out to clean twice a month. Diaz said it’s a win: creating jobs and getting young people to work together to improve their community.

“I live in East New York, so I decide to do it on the cold no matter what,” said Miracle Chirse, a volunteer.

Diaz plans to ask for more funding for other community clean-up projects.

A spokesperson for the NYC Sanitation department said, “We all have a responsibility to do our parts to keep our neighborhoods healthy, safe and clean, and we really like to hear stories of groups taking part in community cleanups. Additionally, we support local community groups and block associations in their volunteer efforts to keep their neighborhoods clean through local block and street area clean-ups by loaning tools and equipment such as brooms, shovels, etc. In any of your viewers are interested in such an opportunity, they can call 311 to get in touch with us.”

