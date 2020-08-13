Brooklyn NYCHA residents say rats are taking over their housing complex

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Rats are taking over a Brooklyn community; the rodents came into the buildings and created a health hazard, families said.

Kesha Crawford said she can’t sleep at night in her Stuyvesant Gardens home. Crawford — a chaplain, grandmother, and community activist — is worried about rats coming in through the windows. She said enough is enough. On Thursday, she showed PIX11 the huge rat holes just outside her New York City Housing Authority development.

“They crawl up into the windows,” Crawford said. “It’s scary.”

Wanda Merritt, her neighbor, started taking pictures and videos. Merritt took a picture inside her hallway a few weeks ago early in the morning. A rat was on her neighbor’s door.

“It was hanging on my neighbor’s door and another one on the side,” Merritt said.

Merritt said she’s complained to management several times. Merritt and Crawford said the problem got worse during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday, PIX11 saw trash piled up and plenty of rat holes.

LaTania Blunt said she barely sees housing workers cleaning up.

A NYCHA spokesperson said “Property management staff at Stuyvesant Gardens remove garbage left by residents on a daily basis and exterminators conduct a rat reduction protocol three times a week at this development.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook at monicamoralestv or email her at monica@pix11.com.

