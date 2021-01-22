Brooklyn moms fight hunger in their community by distributing food on the bus

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn organization has come up with a new way to fight hunger in its community.

The group of moms is taking the food directly to the people in need.

It’s a pantry on the go in East Flatbush, and it started by chance. These women doing the food distribution are are all part of an organization called Pink Lily.

The Campaign Against Hunger provides hundreds of bags of food.

They set up near the B44 bus stop on Nostrand Avenue. Many of the families can’t get off the bus, so the Pink Lily crew decided they would get on.

These women also partner with a local business: On the Venue Brooklyn. Inside, there are coats, masks, and hand sanitizers too.

“At the end of the day, we are moms. We know what it’s like to provide for our family,” said Venice ishibashi with Pink lily.

Roshell Powdar, is the group’s founder. A Brooklyn single mother of three and college student, Powder said she knows first hand what it’s like to be hungry, and the shame attached to it. This initiative is her way of giving back.

Their goal is to inspire other neighborhoods to do the same events of giving. In the meantime, Pink Lily needs volunteers and donations to keep their efforts going.