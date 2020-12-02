Brooklyn mom on a mission to feed her community, empower other women in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn mom is on a mission to fight hunger in her community. Using her own experience as a single mom on SNAP, shes now helping encourage and empower hundreds of other moms in her community.

Roshell Powdar said she knows what’s it like first hand to struggle to feed her family everyday. Now, her struggle has turned into her biggest strength, she said.

On any given weekend, Powdar heads to the Nostrand playground in Flatbush to pay it forward. She started a non-profit organization called Pink Lily in 2018 to connect single moms with resources.

“As a single African American woman, going to college, taking care of three kids, I know it’s not easy,” said Powdar.

She’s been on overdrive since the start of the pandemic, feeding families and connecting her community with food distribution partners like Campaign Against Hunger and Grow NYC.

More than 521,000 New York City children will experience food insecurity due to the pandemic, according to Feeding America; one in three children are hungry, they said.

If you need help or want to give, click here.