Brooklyn mom needs repairs, says her home is ‘not safe’ for her kids

BROOKLYN — Lourdes Rivas says shes lived with leaks on and off for four years in her NYCHA apartment.

But just days before Christmas last year, it happened again, flooding her home.

In a cell phone video, her 11-year-old daughter Nylia — who is living with disabilities — waits in her wheelchair and her 9-year-old daughter holds their dog Princess, as this mom tried to cleans up the mess.

“They ruined my Christmas for the kids. They didn’t help. They gave me a mop,” said Rivas.

Then, on Jan. 2 Rivas says NYCHA found the source of the leak and finished plastering on Jan. 8. She hasn’t heard from them since.

Rivas had a letter from her daughter’s doctor asking for repairs to be done quickly or grant her a transfer out.

“We visited Ms. Rivas’ apartment today and are working to schedule necessary repairs as soon as possible and will work with the resident on her transfer request,” a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com