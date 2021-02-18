Brooklyn mom and daughter need heat in same NYCHA complex, different buildings

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn mom said she’s been without heat for two weeks and her daughter, who lives in the same New York City Housing Authority complex, also has no heat.

Christina Tejeda sent PIX11 a video of the cold living room at the Roosevelt houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant Wednesday night. PIX11 visited Thursday during the storm.

“We are in the middle of a snowstorm and in my apartment it’s 51 degrees,” said Tajeda.

Tejeda said her 70-year-old mom also struggles to feel the heat, in a different building, same development.

“I’m praying you can help us. I’ve been calling everyday, putting in tickets everyday, for me and my mother. And the response is ‘we know there’s a problem, but we can’t do nothing,’” said Tejeda.

A NYCHA spokesperson responded to PIX11 News later Thursday.

”Roosevelt Houses is a third party location (National Grid) and also has a BMS (Building Management System) temperature system, which regulates the temperature inside buildings through an indoor sensor,” they said in a statement. “Staff has found heating distribution issues that we are addressing, though currently temperatures readings are 70 degrees fahrenheit for apartment 12G and apartment 18E. We are working to coordinate apartment visits with the residents and will send staff to follow-up.”

